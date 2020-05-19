The potential for a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area – better known as a DORA – in downtown Bowling Green is taking a step forward.
During Monday’s council meeting, Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter announced that Mayor Mike Aspacher has asked that they re-look at the plans for a DORA. She said the Downtown Bowling Green organization has received adequate commitments from establishments holding liquor licenses to go forward to the next step – submitting an application to the council.
Tretter said the application is being worked on. Once it is finished, a notice will need to be published once a week for two consecutive weeks to inform the public, and a public hearing will be held. According to Ohio law, council will need to act on the application not earlier than 30 days, and not later than 60 days, from the initial publication of the notice.
Answering a question from Councilwoman Sandy Rowland regarding whether a decision has been made on what areas would be included in the DORA, Tretter said that is part of the application process and that they are working cooperatively with Downtown Bowling Green to go over the application details. She said a meeting with the organization is planned for this week.
Also during the meeting, council introduced and unanimously approved a resolution in support of Bowling Green Economic Development’s #movingforwardBG campaign and its efforts to provide guidance and promote safety as local commerce returns. The resolution focused on the importance of safety measures.
“I think it’s very much needed,” said Rowland, noting it is everyone’s duty to go about their business in a way that controls the spread of COVID-19.
“My concern is that as things loosen up, maybe masks will also loosen up,” said Councilman John Zanfardino, “and I would just like to second Sandy’s comments that how things will go locally is dependent on the actions of each individual.”
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, who drafted the resolution, said that over the past two months, there has been a degree of success in slowing down the spread of the virus through collective actions.
“As we begin to open things up,” he said, “it’s no longer our collective actions, it’s our individual choices.”
He asked that as people begin to interact, they make good individual choices.
Aspacher said that, during a staff meeting held on Monday, both he and Police Chief Tony Hetrick agreed that there seemed to be more traffic in the downtown in the last week. He said that is encouraging news, but urged everyone to be mindful of CDC guidance as businesses reopen, and that they do so safely.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard from Aspacher regarding recent guidance from Gov. Mike DeWine regarding the reopening of pools, gyms and day camps. He said he, Tretter and Assistant Municipal Administrator Joe Fawcett met with Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley about the new requirements. He said staff are continuing to review the guidance, and he expects to make a decision in the coming days on the status of the city’s related facilities, and that he will announce those publicly.
• Heard from Councilman Greg Robinette, who noted that while there will not be a Memorial Day parade in the city this year, veterans groups will be conducting a brief ceremony at the courthouse and a program at Oak Grove ceremony similar to what has been done in the past in advance of Memorial Day, and those will be recorded and posted online.
• Passed a resolution authorizing Tretter to sign agreements between the city and Ohio Logistics Ltd. to provide incentives available for project development in Bowling Green Community Reinvestment Area Number 6. According to a legislative package document prepared for council, the firm is seeking an agreement within CRA 6 to construct two buildings. One building is projected to be over 101,000 square feet, divided between manufacturing and warehousing, and a second future building is projected to be over 78,000 square feet. The company also negotiated with Bowling Green City Schools on an agreement for payment in lieu of taxes, which had to be completed prior to council adopting the legislation. The city plans to offer a tax abatement on the new construction at 100% for a 10-year period, which, the document stated, is consistent with previous agreements approved for Kroger, Fairfield Inn and a warehouse project in Wood Bridge Business Park.
• Approved supplemental appropriations for the 2020 budget in the amount of $5,814. The monies, for the purchase of thermal imaging cameras for the fire division, were donated to the city by the Bowling Green Rotary Club.
• Heard that the planning commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed Gateway Zoning District on June 6.
• Heard from Public Utilities Director Brian O’Connell about a recent power outage that took place on Mother’s Day. He said the outage was due to an issue with a transmission system from First Energy, and that the problem was repaired last week. He said that on Mother’s Day “our guys responded pretty well, they got our customers back up and running in pretty short order.”
As with other recent city meetings, Monday’s meeting was streamed online due to coronavirus restrictions.