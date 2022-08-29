Downtown BG 2021

File. Pedestrians cross Main Street in downtown Bowling Green.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The City of Bowling Green, the Center for Regional Development and Bowling Green State University will officially announce Downtown Forward, a collaborative initiative to enhance downtown.

The Downtown Forward partnership was formed after the City of Bowling Green was selected to participate in the Reimagining Rural Regions program with the Center for Regional Development.

