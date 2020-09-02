PERRYSBURG — A Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area was approved for downtown with amendments to the application and some contentious debate.
Four amendments to the original application were considered with three passed.
Despite council narrowly voting down his amendment to expand the coverage area of the DORA, Councilman Cory Kuhlman supported the DORA passage, which was approved 5-2.
“The correspondence we received from the community was extensive and appreciated. I would say the majority answer was that they were ready for a DORA. The citizens of Perrysburg would like it to happen and they would like it to happen downtown and it was backed up by the research that I did with other towns that have implemented a DORA district,” Kuhlman said. “That research put to bed several issues related to the safety issue, the extra trash, is it going to increase revenue for others than the permit holders.”
His research from other towns also found that criminal activity or disorderly conduct also did not increase.
Councilwoman Jan Materni also voted for the DORA. She said that she did not expect it to become “Bourbon Street” — but also added one caveat.
“I would like to remind people that if it does not work out, we do not have to wait a year to revoke the DORA,” Materni said.
Councilman Tim McCarthy said there is support for a DORA from Perrysburg residents. He added that he supported the downtown DORA from the beginning of the application process and also voted against a DORA at Levis Commons last year.
“We heard from a vast number of citizens and a vast majority support the DORA downtown,” McCarthy said.
One of the requirements from council is an annual review of the DORA.
Voting against the DORA, Councilman Jim Matuszak cited three arguments against the legislation.
“To date, I have yet to hear anyone provide any financial/economic data, historical, prospective or otherwise, supporting the claim that the proposed DORA will have a positive economic impact for those proposing the DORA,” he said. “I have specifically requested it, multiple times. Either it cannot be done or those that could provide such information refuse to. Either way, the proponents of the proposed DORA have failed to support such a claim.”
He also rejected the coronavirus pandemic as an economic justification.
“You cannot build strong walls with weak bricks. The pandemic has also been cited by some proponents of the proposed DORA as another reason for needing the DORA. The pandemic is a rationalization for a DORA, not a reason.”
Matuszak’s proposed amendment to the DORA legislation was passed, 6-1 with Councilwoman Deborah Born voting against.
His amendment would change the legal entity requirement for the downtown business group from a non-profit organization to a corporation. The formal group was requested by the council in previous meetings in order to work with council as a single unit and for the purchase and distribution of goods and services as one voice.
Some of those items include the required DORA cup, necessary for use beverages are carried in the DORA area, and for liability issues including the purchase of liability insurance.
One of the concerns was the sometimes lengthy application process for non-profit status, which as written, could have delayed the DORA from start. It was also determined that the status may not even be necessary or appropriate to achieve the goals of council.
That legal entity is required by council to be in place on, or before, the first annual review of the DORA.
An amendment to the imprints on the side of the DORA cup, limiting the maximum size to 16 ounces, the plastic cup construction, and police division involvement in management of the area was also passed 6 to 1 with Born against.
A final amendment regarding the allowance of signage on city owned poles was also passed 6-1 with Born voting against.
“Most of the people I have talked to, throughout the city, and I have lived here for about 45 years, have said that they do not want this DORA and feel that it is unfair to other businesses to legislate only for them. I do like the downtown, I always have. I shop there. I dined there for many years,” Born said.
During citizen comments several individuals spoke against the DORA.
Perrysburg resident Jon Orser insisted — against the voiced opposition of Mayor Tom Mackin and several members of council — on reading the names of individuals who signed a petition against the DORA. The opposition was based on the individuals not being present at the meeting.
Kuhlman said that the reading of names is legally considered hearsay.
Mackin pointed out that the petition had been submitted to council members and was already considered public record.
Michael Cousino had concerns about the DORA related to COVID-19 social gathering issues as well as costs related to the potential liability for businesses that might have individuals drinking or intoxicated on their premises.