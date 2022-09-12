The Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area in Downtown Bowling Green has been approved for expansion.
The following changes are now in place:
· Expanded Footprint: Original area expanded on South Main Street to include the parking lot on the south side of East Clough Street. The East Wooster Street footprint has been expanded to the east to include the Stones Throw Tavern. DORA signs have been updated and repositioned to mark the new boundaries.
· Expanded Time: DORA is now year round except for the Black Swamp Arts Festival weekend, which is held annually the weekend after Labor Day, Friday-Sunday.
· Additional DORA Locations: Several additional businesses within the new footprint may now participate in the DORA program.
All other DORA regulations remain unchanged.
The 2020 establishment of a DORA was the result of the continued partnership of the Downtown Bowling Green SID and the City of Bowling Green.
The DORA program allows patrons to purchase an alcoholic beverage from a participating establishment and carry an open container (up to 16 ounces) outdoors, within the DORA boundaries.
Review full DORA details at https://downtownbgohio.org/dora.