Grab a cup to go and join in downtown Bowling Green’s DORA, which resumes May 28 at 11 a.m.
Patrons of eight bars/restaurants within Bowling Green’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area are permitted to sell alcoholic beverages “to go” which will be poured into designated, marked cups. Customers must consume the beverages within the marked DORA district.
The participating bars/restaurants are Bar 149, Beckett’s Burger Bar, City Tap & The Attic, The Clay Pot (formally Naslada Bistro), Doc’s Big City Saloon, Juniper Brewing Company, SamB’s Restaurant and Trotter’s Tavern.
The DORA is in effect annually from the Friday prior to Memorial Day weekend until the end of the day on the Monday of Labor Day Weekend. The following hours will be in effect each week: 4-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. The last sales shall occur no later than 9:30 p.m. and all cups must be disposed of by 10 p.m.
DORA is a designated public area where alcoholic beverages can be purchased from permitted establishments and consumed outside within the district. The DORA will complement the parklets arriving this year in downtown Bowling Green.
“We strongly believe in the ‘think local’ atmosphere which invites a shop, dine and explore environment. The more foot traffic we have downtown, the more it benefits our local merchants,” said Tony Vetter, director of Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D.
The National Tractor Pulling Championships helped in sponsoring the cups this year.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to support downtown and the community as a whole. The local support we receive is tremendous and we wanted to give back to Bowling Green,” said Rhonda Hogrefe, business manager for the National Tractor Pulling Championships.
More information can be found at https://downtownbgohio.org/dora.