Downtown Bowling Green was alive with color Wednesday morning as volunteers planted and arranged 1,000 flowers.
“What a beautiful day to plant flowers,” said Tony Vetter, director of Downtown Bowling Green SID and the Downtown Foundation.
The flowers delivered this morning by Wolf’s Blooms and Berries coordinated by Sue Wolf and her staff.
Over 1,000 colorful healthy plants grown especially for Downtown Bowling Green by her organization and they started arranging and planting the plants early this morning.
“We could not have done it without the help of the University Women of Bowling Green State University Garden Club and the GFWC Women’s Club of Bowling Green Garden Club,” Vetter said. “These women, some who are master gardeners, have volunteered for this annual planting day for many years.”
They also tend to the pots throughout the season, trimming and dead heading the expired blooms.
Tom Striggow has also volunteered a lot of time.
“We also had other volunteers show up today to make downtown Bowling Green a more beautiful place,” Vetter said. “We are so grateful for our volunteers and the donations from the community that support our efforts to make our downtown a pleasure to enjoy”
The hanging baskets will be delivered and hung on Thursday to complete the planting project.