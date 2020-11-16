Downtown Bowling Green is decorated and ready to kick off the holiday season on Friday with a Virtual community tree lighting ceremony.
The tree lighting celebration and musical guests have been pre-recorded due to COVID-19. The public is invited to go to https://downtownbgohio.org/virtual-tree-lighting and click on the green button to view the festivities.
The link will take you to the Bowling Green State University Falcon Marching Band YouTube channel. It begins at 6:45 p.m. and will last for approximately 10 minutes.
The annual community tree lighting ceremony, organized by the Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D., will include a prelude of music by the Bowling Green High School Marching Band, BGHS Madrigals, BGSU Falcon Marching Band and a welcome from Mayor Mike Aspacher and a special guest flying in to help light our tree in front of the Wood County District Public Library.
The tree lighting is the first event that will kick off the 2020 Holly Day Festivities. On Saturday, the holiday parade will take place virtually on WTOL-TV Channel 11 starting at noon and lasting until 2:30 p.m.. This year’s parade is reimagined with performers, entertainers and holiday greetings.
Nov. 27 is Black Friday where local businesses will have specials. Visit Downtownbgohio.org and click “Black Friday & Shop Small” under “Things to Do” or click https://downtownbgohio.org/black-friday-%26-shop-small to see Downtown BG merchant specials. Specials will be updated throughout the week
Nov. 28 is Shop Small Business Saturday. Support local merchants by shopping local this holiday season and visit the website under Things to Do – “Black Friday & Shop Small” specials and how to plan the day.
Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D. and Qdoba are sponsoring a window decorating contest from December 9-16th. For a chance to win $100 downtown dollars, visit the website and under “Things to do” click “Holiday Window Contest,” vote for a favorite window display. For a second chance to win from Dec. 2-16, visit the “Holiday Window Contest” page for a list of participating merchants. Stop by their store to enter a drawing to win $50, $100 or $200 downtown dollars.
Contact the office of Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D. with any questions about these events at 419-354-4332.