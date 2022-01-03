Bob Scott raises his arms after wading into the Maumee River from the banks of Mike Hill’s home in Waterville Saturday afternoon. A dozen revelers rang in the new year taking part in the annual polar plunge which as been moved around the past few years due to construction near the Waterville bridge. The plunge annually starts at 2:30 p.m. in honor of the late Herb Mericle. He began the plunge in remembrance of his wife whom he married at 2:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0