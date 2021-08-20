Mid-Wood Farmers Market, held Saturdays from 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. at 12818 E Gypsy Lane Road, offers more than healthy produce and interesting craft items in a location with great parking. It is staffed by local people who all have story to tell about their passion for what they create.
SoBee honey producer Michael Sobolesky said he started the first Mid-Wood farmers market in 2020 because he felt there was a need for a fresh local produce market on a Saturday morning. To ensure customers can easily get to the products the merchants sell, he said their location has plenty of parking so that people can come close to the vendors, eliminating a lot of walking to obtain quality products. The long-time beekeeper said that, in keeping with the goal of this farmers market, all his honey is guaranteed to be locally produced and packaged by him, not an outside distributor.
Denny Hutchison of Hutchison Family Farms will tell visitors that it is best to eat seasonally, consuming what is ripe now.
“It’s actually not normal to eat produce from Peru or China,“ he said, “which is never fully ripe when picked.” Hes aid that his goal, to pick produce at its peak of freshness, is the best way to have proper nutrition.
Hutchison will gladly tell visitors that he draws his knowledge from authors such as Joel Saltain, who writes about sustainable farming infrastructure and Dan Barber, who points to a future “third plate,” a new form of American eating where good farming and good food intersect. As a result, customers can come away with new knowledge as well as fresh produce.
He also can describe how the fresh-ground flour coming from his Hobart grinder is far superior to store varieties.
“Flour is a living product,” Hutchison said,, “but what comes from modern roller mills has been so heavily processed of most of its nutrients and flavor that its best attribute is that it can remain on the shelves for months.
“This Saturday I’ll be out at the market with ripe tomatoes, both wax and green beans, and perhaps some snow peas, both purple and green varieties.”
Also available at his stall now are his fresh-cut herbs, including sage, pineapple sage, basil, chives, rosemary, parsley thyme, oregano and coriander. Pumpkins will be available at the start of September.
Carole Russell of CRB’s said her dedication to producing local honey and honey products started when she found out six years ago that her seasonal allergies could be stopped by taking a ration of local honey each day.
She said the advantages of local honey is that the bees gather the pollen from the area and so consuming the local honey allows growing resistance to those pollen-related allergens.
Since then, she and her husband Joe have been expanding their business to include infused honey, beeswax candles, lips balms and lotion bars. She also brings honey-flavored baked goods. They even plan to begin a business of supplying beekeeper supplies in November.
If, while attending the farmers market, a visitor asks either Carole or Joe about how they produce their honey, they probably will invite that visitor out to see their hives in person. She said that they use Langstroh hives because they work efficiently in maintaining hive health and extracting honey, all of which keeps the price down.
“One bee, in its six-week life span, will only produce one-quarter teaspoon of honey,” she said. “You can see why local honey is more expensive than honey bought in the store.”
While at CRB’s, buyers can find horseshoe art created by Joe. Carole said that he started creating garden art with horseshoes 15 years ago when he fashioned a lobster similar to one she had seen in New Orleans. Since then she said her husband had branched out into other horseshoe sculptures, with the frog being his signature pieces. He can also create pieces per request.
I Made You Laugh Rugs, a stall run by Denise Carter, features one-of-a-kind textured handwoven rugs that can be made from materials ranging from rags, yarn, or other materials.
“Every single one of them are so soft, colorful and bright that you can’t help but smile,” she said.
Hand-made on a six-foot peg loom, Carter said the fire-resistant rugs are machine washable in most instances. She also has hats, gloves, African-American dolls and other pieces. She can offer custom-made rugs upon request.
A new vendor for the farmers market is Appalachian Wilderness Soap Company. Owner Harold Leemaster said seven years ago he became fascinated with making soaps, lotions and body creams that are healthy for the skin.
“All those products are made with goats’ milk, because their milk has the nutrients your skin needs,” Leemaster said.
He said also grows many of the ingredients for his most popular salves, made with arnica and calendula herbs. He said the salves can relieve muscle aches and pains or be used as treatment for bug bites and wounds.
More information about Mid-Wood Farmers Market can be found at their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/farmfreshfoodsforsale.