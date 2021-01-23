Bowling Green State University is issuing a refund due to the inconvenience of the changes to locations and hours of operations for BGSU Dining.
This is because of the number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases with their staff, according to an email from BGSU President Rodney Rogers on Friday.
All students who have purchased meal plans this spring semester received an email from BGSU sharing that they will be receiving a 10% refund to their account. This does not apply to meal plans paid via scholarship.
“We hope this addresses your current inconvenience and any unforeseen future challenges,” Rogers said.