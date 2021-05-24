LIME CITY — Explosions ripped through a Monday morning Dowling Road barn fire, which the Perrysburg Township Fire Department, with mutual aid from six other departments, successfully extinguished with no injuries.
The fire took out three buildings, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jim Rodriguez.
“Basically around 2:16 a.m. we got a call from Wood County about a barn fire out on Dowling Road. As we went on route they must have been getting several calls on it, as it’s close to Ohio 199. One of the callers said they heard explosions,” Rodriguez said. “By the time we got there, there were two large barns and a smaller shed that were totally involved. … We were able to protect from further loss. However, the barns themselves, all three of them, were a total loss, and their contents.”
One of the buildings had been used for blacksmithing and may have been the source of the explosions, he said.
“(The owner) did have some propane tanks in the barn and some other high pressure cylinders. When that air gets hot it’s got to go somewhere. It ruptures. More than likely it was the pressure relief valves on those tanks,” Rodriguez said.
The fire was out by 8:30 a.m.
“The new type of metal roofing tends to fall down and the fire continues to burn below it. We actually called out our township maintenance backhoe to move some of the roofing, so we could get the hotspots out,” Rodriguez said. “Once we got some water on it, it was pretty much getting it knocked down and getting the hotspots underneath the roof.
“It’s very hard to determine what caused it. There was very limited cause of origin. I had the fire marshal out and we looked at it as well. More than likely it will be ruled as undetermined. It was just too far involved by the time we got there.”
The property is located at 9040 Dowling Road. One barn was built in 1885 and the other was a newer pole barn. The shed was built in the 1960s and had been used for blacksmithing.
“When we got on-scene we pretty much had the fire under control. There was a lot to burn, but it was pretty much contained to those three buildings,” Rodriguez said.
A nearby detached garage and the house were not affected.
Perrysburg Township Fire Department had an engine, a ladder truck and a tanker on the scene. Under mutual aid there was a Perrysburg city engine, an engine from Rossford, a Troy Township engine and tanker, an engine from Northwood, Lake Township engine and two tankers, and a tanker from Middleton Township, and a medic unit from Northwood.
A medic unit is always on hand, minimally for department protection.
“Fortunately, no one was hurt. The homeowners were home and asleep and heard the explosions. By the time they got to the window the barns were already fully engulfed. There was no livestock, just antiques and metal in storage,” Rodriguez said.