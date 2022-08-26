Financial Markets Wall Street

A screen displays market data at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Stocks are holding steady in the early going on Wall Street, Friday, Aug. 26, ahead of a widely anticipated speech by the head of the Federal Reserve that's expected to yield more clues on the central bank's outlook on the economy, inflation and interest rates.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 1,000 points Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street's hopes that it may soon ease up on high interest rates in its effort to tame inflation.

The S&P 500 lost 3.4%, its biggest drop since mid-June, after Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy "for some time" in order to beat back the high inflation sweeping the country.

