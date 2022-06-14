The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces its first ever Double Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the opening of Joyful Creations Studio & Boutique and Floriana’s, both located in downtown.
This event will be held today at 4:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
Joyful Creations Studio & Boutique, located at 190 S. Main St., offers handmade jewelry as well as a variety of other items. The shop, which was opened in 2021 by Laura Miller and Gayle Brim, also offers classes for individuals who are interested in learning to create their own handmade jewelry and craft items.
Floriana’s is located at 190 D S. Main St. along the Mini Mall behind Joyful Creations. It is a gift shop, owned by Deb Nevergall, that offers all-occasion florals, sympathy plants, wind chimes, memory verse blankets & stones, cemetery saddles. tea ware, organic honey, fairy gardens, as well as vintage, thrift and collectables items. In the future, Nevergall plans to include her non-profit, A-Lys*t, to her business, which will help local families and food pantries when money is lacking to make it through the month.
The event will include congratulatory words from Mayor Mike Aspacher and BG Chamber Executive Director Mary Hinkelman, as they welcome the new owners to the Bowling Green business community. The ribbon cutting event will be open to the public and also on Facebook Live. Light refreshments will be offered following the ceremony. Anyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP at https://www.bgchamber.net/rsvp/.
Community members are invited to join the event in person or via Facebook Live.