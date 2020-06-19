Have you ever wondered just what was up with Dorian Gray and his portrait — you know, the one everyone jokes about from Oscar Wilde’s only novel?
Want to discover the truth behind the memes? Join the conversation on July 9 at 11 a.m. for Classics in the Morning book group’s discussion of Wilde’s “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” Classics in the Morning meets via Google Meet and welcomes everyone.
Copies of “The Picture of Dorian Gray” are available as eBooks and downloadable audiobooks from Hoopla. For information on using and downloading materials from Hoopla, visit wcdpl.org/hoopla; email woodref@wcdpl.org to register and for instructions on joining the Google Meet session.