An application for a designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA) has been officially submitted in Bowling Green.
The next step is for a public hearing to be held, city council heard at the June 1 meeting. It is to be advertised for two weeks, then the hearing can take place. By law, council can’t take action on the application prior to 30 days from June 1.
The application was to be posted to the city’s website to allow for public viewing.
A council committee-of-the-whole meeting was set for 6 p.m. on June 15 to discuss the application and hold a public hearing. Instructions are to be made available to inform residents how they can speak at the hearing.
In further business, council introduced legislation that would authorize Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter to sign an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation and advertise for bids and enter into contracts for construction of a roundabout at the intersection of East Wooster Street and Campbell Hill Road.
According to the legislative package document prepared for council, the project would involve “the removal of the signalized intersection on E. Wooster at the Campbell Hill/Alumni Drive intersection and installing a roundabout. It also includes enhancing pedestrian crossings of the intersection with new curb ramps, sidewalks at the roundabout, new pavement and markings from the E. Wooster overpass to the pedestrian hybrid beacon located on E. Wooster Street.
The project design will prohibit left turns on East Wooster Street, the document continues, “and in conjunction with the other roundabouts on E. Wooster, will provide a safer corridor by reducing vehicle crash volumes and severity.”
ODOT anticipates bidding the roundabout work in December 2022, with the project to be finished in the late fall of 2023.
“Funding for the city’s portion, estimated at $625,000, will be included in the 2022 or 2023 budget,” the document stated.
Due to ODOT deadlines, council is expected to give the matter its second and third reading, and vote on it, during its June 15 meeting.