The potential for a DORA in Bowling Green has taken another step forward.
Council on Monday introduced a resolution to create a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area – commonly referred to as a DORA – in the downtown. That followed a committee-of-the-whole meeting during which a public hearing on the submitted DORA application was held.
The DORA application was submitted June 1 by the Office of the Mayor and Downtown Bowling Green. The application states it is coming at a time when coronavirus is impacting the community significantly.
“In choosing to bring this forward at this time, the applicants are aware that social distancing and adequate spacing for patrons in restaurants is critical. In allowing dining outside and people to choose spaces that are outdoors provides diversity of choice for customers patronizing downtown,” the application stated.
The application also states they are taking a long-term view with the DORA, noting “it provides options for those visiting Bowling Green and positions the community as a vibrant destination for entertainment, culture, and activity.”
It further states there are a number of partners “working cooperatively to safely and professionally implement the DORA,” including Downtown BG, downtown business owners, and city departments including the administration, public works and the police division. The Ohio Revised Code provisions “stipulate plans needed for logistics, sanitation, and safety and those are included in this application.”
The application is available for viewing on the city’s website.
According to the application, the DORA would cover approximately 9.23 acres along Main Street, stretching from Court Street south to Clough Street.
It would be in effect annually from the Friday prior to Memorial Day weekend until the end of the day on the Monday of Labor Day. The hours of operation each day during that period would be 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. -10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
The application further puts forward plans for signage for the DORA, and includes a list of six liquor permit-holding establishments who expressed interest in the DORA – Bar 149, Naslada, City Tap-The Attic, Doc’s, SamB’s and Trotters Tavern – but notes “any establishment within the area is eligible to apply for a DORA designation on its liquor permit.”
Councilwoman Sandy Rowland asked about the boundaries of the parcels involved. Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter informed her the DORA would extend to the ends of those parcels. Signage would mark when individuals would be entering or leaving the DORA.
Councilman Greg Robinette asked about enforcement, including the potential problem of underage drinking.
“We’re going to need some level of reasonable suspicion before we stop and ID people,” said BGPD Chief Tony Hetrick. “I think we’d have to have a youthful-looking person or some indication that they might be underage.”
He said he could check in with other municipalities which also have DORAs to see how they’re handing similar issues.
Several residents offered comments remotely via a Zoom call set up for the hearing.
Donald Scherer suggested that the designated cups that patrons would use in the DORA be made of a compostable material.
Tretter later said they will be working with Downtown Bowling Green on purchasing the DORA cups, and that Councilwoman Rachel Phipps has been speaking with them about compostable options. The city’s sustainability coordinator, Amanda Gamby, Tretter said, has been researching the issue.
Another speaker, Jay Williams, wondered why the current plan for the DORA doesn’t include the Wooster Green property.
Council President Mark Hollenbaugh said he believed they wanted to start out keeping the DORA’s parameters tightly-defined and see how it goes before expanding beyond Main Street. He said the boundaries could be changed in the future.
“I think it’s mostly just the uncertainty of not having instituted any of this yet and just wanting to slow walk it,” Hollenbaugh said.
Councilman John Zanfardino also asked if the dates of operation proposed for the DORA could be extended later.
“That could be revisited should the downtown make that request of council,” Tretter said, noting that the dates of the DORA are determined locally, not by the state. She said council would want to hold a public hearing on any proposed changes.
Rowland said that an organizer for Toledo’s DORA suggested Bowling Green should hold a trial run prior to the official start of a DORA in the city to test out the needed rules and infrastructure are in place.
“I think a lot of this is going to be educating those in the area,” said Tretter, “and the businesses that are involved it.”
Council could potentially act on the DORA legislation as soon as its July 6 meeting, according to a legislative package document prepared for council.
However, “the DORA does not go into effect immediately after council adopts the legislation – it will be sent to the State of Ohio for approval and those with liquor licenses downtown will apply with the State of Ohio for a DORA designation on their existing licenses. With the proposed annual DORA period ending at the end of Labor Day weekend, there will be limited time to utilize the DORA in 2020 which one could argue as a reason to pass on July 6.”