PERRYSBURG — Council considered Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area legislation at last week's meeting, as part of a first reading with public input and modifications suggested.
Due to the requirement that action may not take place any sooner than 30 days from the initial publication date of July 22, council had a first reading on the legislation. It allows for both the discussion and then final action at the Sept. 1 meeting.
“I do intend to support this DORA,” said Councilman Jonathan Smith. “I think the downtown is the appropriate place for it and I do support this with some limitations, but if we start to see issues which would raise concern I would be in complete support of removing that DORA in the downtown as well.”
Council members discussed a number of recommendations that were suggested during previous public forums, which would be put into the legislation before the next reading.
There would be an annual review, starting with the first year. Before that, first-year applicants should have a formal organization in order for the city to coordinate with a single entity.
Councilwoman Jan Materni confirmed with Smith that should the council need to, the DORA could be pulled at any time, not just during a scheduled review.
Smith also asked to confirm that signage be approved by the Historic Landmarks Commission.
A modification of the hours of DORA operation were were also discussed, with the final decision being noon-10 p.m. seven days per week.
Councilman Jim Matuszak had concerns about liquor sales during family-oriented events, which had also been brought up by Police Chief Patrick Jones, in discussions with Administrator Bridgette Kabat.
Councilman Barry VanHoozen said that he was in support of having a downtown DORA, primarily as support for small businesses.
In addition to expanding the geographic area of the DORA east to include Second Street and to include the TruFit parking lot, he also suggested that the DORA plastic cup be recyclable and include a map of the geographic area covered.
“I would like to see the liquor permit holders recycle these things, if they can,” Councilman Cory Kuhlman said. “I think it would help with sanitation and help with the reduce, reuse, recycle.”
Deborah Born said she opposed DORA. Her criticisms include there will be too many signs and there could be insurance issues for the city.
“I haven’t heard any consideration for anybody near a church or a residence or anything of that nature,” Born said.
Mayor Tom Mackin said that the administration confirm that there were not additional insurance requirements.
Councilman Tim McCarthy was also in support of the DORA and said that 26 signs could be turned into 13 signs, by making them double-sided.
Zack McKennaut, a local Perrysburg resident, opposed the DORA application. He said that there wasn’t data in support for additional business. He also had criticism of the policing and sanitation plans, which he could not find publicly posted.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Passed two ordinances, one to proceed with the removal and special treatment of shade trees and controlling for blight and disease and trimming shade trees, and a second ordinance for special assessments for the work. Born voting against them.
• Authorized an agreement with NeoGov for personnel software for a two-year contract for $36,578.