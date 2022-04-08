PERRYSBURG – City council has approved application timelines for the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area application for Levis Commons, and an application revision to the current downtown DORA.
Both DORA timelines were submitted to council at the same time and approved unanimously, with the idea, from the administration, that the applications might be submitted to the state at the same time. The action was taken at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“I think our experience with the downtown DORA is that it has worked pretty well and it did make events downtown more enjoyable. I was always in favor of the DORA in Levis Commons. I think their submission is basically the same as in the past,” Mayor Tom Mackin said in a follow-up interview.
“I think anything that can be another tool for the community to have more events and attract more people to the downtown area, or Levis Commons, is a good thing. We have not seen any negative consequences, although that is always a risk with alcohol, so I think that’s why there are rules in place. So I think that’s why it has been pretty well received by the public and respected by those who use it.”
The mayor is the required conduit for submitting DORA applications to council, which Mackin did on March 23 for both the Levis Commons DORA and for expanding the existing downtown DORA.
At Tuesday’s meeting council followed with the timeline approval.
First and second public notice dates were agreed upon for April 11 and 18. They will appear in the digital version of the Sentinel-Tribune on those dates and in the print versions on the following days. Public Information Officer Marie Dunn said they are to give notice of the public hearing for the two applications. They will take place on May 3 at 5 p.m. at the Perrysburg Municipal Building.
It is to be followed by a council meeting.
May 10 is 30 days after the initial publication date and city council can approve or deny the application at any time after this date. But council must approve or deny by June 9, which is 60 days after the initial publication.
The expectation is that a decision will be made at the May 17 council meeting.
If council approves the application, it would then be sent to the state with the required documents for their review and approval.
A previous application from Levis Commons was denied by council. Since that time state rules have changed and a city the size of Perrysburg is now able to have two DORA locations.
There were changes made from previous applications.
“I think both organizations worked with the administrations and the police to address concerns prior to the submissions,” Mackin said. “For example, the modifications to the downtown one were in response to what was actually happening.
“I think they were well presented and we always want to hear public comment, especially about an issue involving alcohol. We have to be open to hear concerns, but there was no reason for me to not move them forward to council for further consideration.”
Mackin said applications are available to the public.
“We want to get as much public input as possible,” Mackin said.