PERRYSBURG — An expanded downtown DORA and a new one at Levis Commons were approved by city council on Tuesday.
After the meeting, Administrator Bridgette Kabat said the areas should open sometime this summer.
“We have to send paperwork down to the state and then liquor control has to give their blessing,” Kabat said. “It’s out of our hands. Once it’s back into our hands, we plan on pulling the trigger as soon as we can.”
There has to be some additional signage and education in the downtown area. Levis Commons officials are aiming for July, she said.
Council President Jonathan Smith said “the sooner, the better” for the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas to open.
“I think that we see it’s worked out well downtown, and we look forward to having it as Levis, as well,” Smith said.
Public hearings were held for both of the DORA applications earlier this month.
The new downtown boundaries extend from Elm Street to Walnut Street and Front Street to Fifth Street. There is also a portion of Hood Park included, as an expansion to Louisiana Avenue.
The first application was in 2019. The reason for a possible second DORA is because of changes in state laws that now allow for two DORA locations in a city the size of Perrysburg.
In other business, council approved rezoning property along Carronade Drive across from the Residences at Carronade, behind the plaza that contains China City Buffet and Concina de Carlos restaurant. The rezoning is from C4 (highway commercial) and C3 (community shopping) to RM (multi-family residential).
Rob Shouhayib, vice president of Choice Development, said the construction could start within a year.
Councilman Tim McCarthy said that the area is mostly empty-nesters.
“I think Rob’s development is going to be more in the nature of that,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy added that the school board has not asked them to adopt anti-growth measures.
“I know everyone’s concerned about growth, but you don’t necessarily solve the problems facing the community as a whole by pulling up all the ladder,” he said.
Councilwoman Jan Materni said there is no evidence that apartments put a strain on school districts.
Councilman Cory Kuhlman said this was smart rezoning.
The vote was unanimous.
Councilman Kevin Fuller was absent.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Awarded a bid to G6 Infrastructure LLC for $278,079 for the construction of eight pickleball courts at Rotary Park.
• Approved spending for Tetra Tech’s engineering services for the final section of the multi-use path along the Maumee River, between Orleans Park and Riverside Park. The cost is $200,000.
• Approved a proposal by Waterhouse Bath and Kitchen Studio, East Indiana Avenue, to paint a 16.5 feet-by-30 feet wall mural on the east facade of the storefront.
• Heard the land use committee will meet May 31 at 6 p.m.