Bowling Green Council on Monday passed a resolution creating a DORA in the downtown. The measure now goes to the State of Ohio for approval.
DORA stands for Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. A public hearing on the issue was held on June 15.
The resolution was approved unanimously by council, which gave the matter its second and third readings at Monday’s meeting. Monday was the earliest date that council could have voted on the matter.
According to the application submitted for the DORA, it would cover an area of approximately 9.23 acres along Main Street, stretching from Court Street south to Clough Street.
If approved by the state, the DORA would be in effect annually from the Friday prior to Memorial Day weekend until the end of the day on the Monday of Labor Day. The hours of operation each day during that period would be 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Businesses with liquor licenses in the downtown that wish to participate in the DORA will have to apply with the state for a DORA designation on their existing licenses.
Also on Monday, council heard from Mayor Mike Aspacher, who said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the city cannot stop looking ahead.
Aspacher said he had been speaking with city staff over the previous several days about challenges posed by COVID-19.
“I believe we have to not allow ourselves as an organization or as a community to be paralyzed by COVID,” he said. “We need to continue to look at big picture strategic efforts and goals.
“To that end, we continue to pursue capital projects that will continue to benefit the city… and I also wanted to talk with staff about our strategic goals that were presented at the start of the year.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard Aspacher and Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter recognize the work of Andy Sergeant, who is on the staff of the public works division. They noted that Sergeant built the transparent barriers for the city which are used to protect employees and residents who do business with the city, which were necessitated by the COVID-19 epidemic.
“We have Andy to thank for that work,” Aspacher said. “It’s incredibly professional.”
“As you know, our facilities are on the old side in some cases,” Tretter said, noting that a lot of custom work was needed to create the barriers. “Andy did all of these.… He is such an asset to the city staff. We are so thankful.”
• Heard Aspacher state that Finance Director Brian Bushong informed him the city has received its portion of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding. He said the city is continuing to analyze guidance that is coming to them from the U.S. Department of the Treasury as to what expenses are allowable for those funds.
• Heard from Councilman Greg Robinette that a meeting of council’s finance committee will be held Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.
• Heard from Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, who thanked city staff in attendance at the meeting. He said he believe that the meeting featured the largest single group of staff present over the previous three months. Monday’s meeting was the first meeting open to attendance by the public since March.