Donor provides tree for courthouse lawn

Posted: Thursday, December 5, 2019 8:48 am

Donor provides tree for courthouse lawn

A new Heritage Oak tree has been donated and will be planted on the east lawn of the Wood County Courthouse.

All expenses for the new tree were paid by a donor, according to a press release by the Wood County commissioners.

Calendar

