A GoFundMe account has been established to raise money for a scholarship in honor of a Bowling Green State University student and staff member who died unexpectedly last month.
Donations will go to the Anna Kelling Scholarship at BGSU to benefit students studying social work and other helping professions.
“Anna Kelling was truly an inspiration. She loved people and put her whole heart into helping them over the course of her life. Her ability to lead with a kind heart of service and her knack for brightening anyone’s day left a lasting, ripple effect of positive impact and influence,” the fundraiser stated.
Kelling was studying studying social work at BGSU.
“With so many friends and family asking how they can contribute, we set up this GoFundMe page to gather donations for those that want to give online. 100% of funds received from this GoFundMe fundraiser will be used to establish an endowment for the Anna Kelling Scholarship.”
Kelling, 29, Bowling Green, was killed at approximately 2:18 p.m. on March 23. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office received a call from CSX advising a southbound train had possibly struck a pedestrian at the Long Judson Road crossing between Potter and Range Line roads.
Donations may be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/2bu52cb340?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_gzyc+2bu52cb340
Checks may be made out to the BGSU Foundation with the Anna Kelling Scholarship Fund in the memo line. Donations may be mailed to the BGSU Foundation, 1851 N. Research Drive, Bowling Green, OH 43403.
In an email to the BGSU community, President Rodney Rogers said that Kelling was a senior secretary in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics. She was involved with the Classified Staff Council, and she was also an undergraduate student studying social work in the College of Health and Human Services. She was planning to graduate this summer and pursue a Master of Social Work degree at BGSU.
“Those who knew Anna remember her as thoughtful, compassionate, bright and bubbly, and someone who was always involved with such creativity. We mourn her tragic loss. Condolences to her family can be sent to sympathy@bgsu.edu, and we will deliver them,” Rogers said.
“I certainly recognize that this death is the third our community has experienced this past month. During these challenging and sorrowful times, we need to be there for one another. Our students can connect directly with counselors, who are available both remotely and in person, to help them cope. In-person appointments will adhere to all COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and protocols. Students may contact the BGSU Counseling Center directly. Faculty and staff may also receive support through the University’s Employee Assistance Program.”
According to her obituary, Kelling is survived by her husband, Samuel.