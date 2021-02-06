The BetterBG! Facebook group is holding a school supply drive to benefit Bowling Green City Schools teachers and students.
Drop off supplies now through Feb. 15 at Sundae Station, Biomat, Thayer, GloBall Golf, DoGooders Local and Waddington Jewelers.
Supplies needed include crayons, pencils, glue sticks, pink erasers, tissues, dray eras markers, washable markers, pencil pouches, notebooks and folders.
Bowling Green students are scheduled to return to in-person classes the week of Feb. 23 after being out of buildings since March due to the pandemic.
