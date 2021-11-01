NORTHWOOD — The Dollar General store at 7000 Wales Road is now open.
Dollar General stores provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items. In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Northwood location includes the company’s new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Northwood store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.
To commemorate the opening of the new Northwood location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students in kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, this will be part of a donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new store openings.
The addition of the Northwood store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
The Dollar General Northwood store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people.