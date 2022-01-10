Matt Dolan, who is running for U.S. Sen. Rob Portman’s open seat, said he is the only Republican with a more centrist view of several things, including the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
On Thursday, the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack, Dolan, a state senator from Novelty, was in Bowling Green laying out his stand on the certification of the election and the assault.
“I believe in policy, not politics, ideas not personality,” Dolan said. “The assault on the Capitol is an assault on our democracy. That the idea that the 2020 election repeatedly was told to everybody it was stolen, it was stolen, led to that hyperpartisan, that anger, that exploded on Jan. 6.”
He additionally draws the connection between the attack and the certification of the votes.
“The Constitution makes it very clear that the states run the election, and that the electoral votes that they sent to Washington are that state’s statement of their vote and that Congress approves that.
“You can’t pick and choose when you are going to follow the Constitution,” Dolan said.
He is also opposed to House Resolution 1, officially called the For the People Act of 2021, because he said that it federalizes elections.
The official document summary for the 117th Congress does not state that it would federalize elections, but it “addresses voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finance, and ethics for the three branches of government. Specifically, the bill expands voter registration (e.g., automatic and same-day registration) and voting access (e.g., vote-by-mail and early voting). It also limits removing voters from voter rolls.”
That legislation is further tied to Dolan’s stand.
“I am adamantly opposed to federalizing elections, which is what Democrats what to do with House Res. 1. But my opponents are against that too. But you can’t be against that and say that you aren’t going to certify the election, because it’s based on the same Constitution that the states run the election.”
Dolan is also supportive of the recent election results and methods in Ohio.
“We are very fortunate here in Ohio. We run a solid election. They just finished the audit, for the 2021 election. 99.9% accurate. I think that follows up a 99.8% accurate of the 2020 election,” Dolan said.
He followed with some of his further stands on issues.
“I believe I’m a traditional Republican. Less taxes and less regulation. I believe in investing strategically. Lake Erie would be a great example,” Dolan said. “I believe it’s an economic engine for us and we must keep it clean.”
His current district borders the lake and was a backer of the Great Lakes Compact and helped it in the state house, when he was a representative. The 24th District is much of Cuyahoga County, but it wraps around Cleveland in a U-shape.
Dolan is also focusing on the economy. He chairs the Ohio state Senate Finance Committee, which oversees the budget.
He said that the Build Back Better bill was “a bad bill,” but the Infrastructure Bill was a good one. He noted his support for traditional infrastructure, but also broadband technology.
Dolan was in the Ohio House from 2005-10 and has been in the Ohio Senate since 2017. He’s a lawyer and worked in the family businesses including movie theaters, shopping centers and they still own the Cleveland Indians, now Guardians.
He announced his run for Portman’s seat in September. Portman is not running for reelection.
The field also includes former state Republican chair Jane Timken, former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, author and venture capitalist JD Vance and Cleveland businesspeople Mike Gibbons and Bernie Moreno.