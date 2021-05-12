Greg Taynor gathers supplies while doing plaster work high atop Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger’s courtroom in late April. Restoration work in the courtroom began with a need to fix air vents in the ceiling of the courtroom that had become rusted. Also, problems with the wiring and lighting in the courtroom were worked on. The wiring dates to the late 1940s. Deterioration of plaster on the walls and trim pieces, plastering, painting, new carpet and improvements to the jury room bathroom are also to be completed by July.
