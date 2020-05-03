The Wood County Dog Shelter will be opening on Monday.
The dog shelter will be open to the public during normal shelter hours, including Saturdays, starting Monday.
Hours are Money, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 3:30-4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon.
There will be limited entry. Only one person or two people who live together will be permitted entry into the shelter at a time.
Visitors are asked to take their temperatures before coming to the shelter.
Masks, or a face covering, are required. Social distancing will be maintained, due to coronavirus concerns.
There will be limited staffing. Unexpected closures are likely as staff responds to calls. Call in advance.
Volunteer dog walkers are welcome. Only two at a time will be permitted.
Dog licenses may be purchased online.
For more information call the shelter at 419-352-9242, option 2.
The shelter is located at 1812 E. Gypsy Lane Road.