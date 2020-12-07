The Wood County Dog Shelter will be closed to the public, including volunteers, through Saturday.
Dog licenses may be purchased on-line, https://doglicenses.us/OH/Wood, or by visiting the Wood County Auditor’s Office.
Phone calls will be answered during normal shelter hours.
Appointments may be scheduled for critical services including releasing dogs to their owners and adopting dogs.
Dog Park membership, surrendering dogs and visiting adoptable dogs are not available.
Shelter employees will continue to respond to reported incidents and perform enforcement duties. For emergencies, contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
For additional information, contact the shelter by calling 419-354-9242.