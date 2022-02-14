WALBRIDGE – Kyle Dodd, Maumee, has accepted the position of real estate and economic development adviser at Rudolph Libbe Properties, a Rudolph Libbe Group company.
Dodd joined Rudolph Libbe Group as a business development manager in 2017. He holds a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional planning/business administration from Ohio University.
A licensed real estate salesperson, Dodd is an EPIC Toledo board member and a member of the Ohio Economic Development Association and the Rotary Club of Maumee.
The Rudolph Libbe Group is comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Northwest Ohio with offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Lima and Detroit.