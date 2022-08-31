The Wood County Museum will welcome Robert Kroeger, author of “Historic Barns of Ohio” on Sept. 9.
The museum staff is looking to scout a couple more barns of Wood County for Kroeger’s next Ohio Barns book.
Anyone who knows of a barn or owns a barn and can tell some of the history, should contact the museum.
Kroeger is looking for some historical information about the barn featured in the photo with this story. This barn is located near Pemberville. Contact the Wood County Museum at 419-352-0967 or via email [email protected].
Kroeger will be doing a fundraiser event on Sept. 9 at the Wood County Museum, and he will be doing a painting of this barn, https://www.robertkroeger.com/…/wood-county-barn-lovers-ii.