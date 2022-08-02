Election 2022 Michigan

Republican candidate for Michigan governor Tudor Dixon appears at a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Several little-known conservatives are in a tight Republican primary for Michigan governor, with no clear frontrunner to try to oust first-term Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November 2022. None of the five GOP candidates seeking the party's nomination, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, has been elected to public office before. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 via AP, File)

 Michael Buck

Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough general election race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Dixon defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known Republicans. She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the prominent Michigan Republican family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, as well as the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and several anti-abortion organizations.

