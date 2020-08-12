Despite concerns from some members, the Bowling Green Zoning Board of Appeals approved a series of variance requests regarding signage for the Speedway location on East Wooster Street.
“We keep adding signs and signs and signs,” said ZBA member Rose Hess during Wednesday’s meeting. “I want business, I love business, I love stopping at those great stores, but you have to balance it with what you want for your town.”
Rob Sweet, an agent representing Speedway, 1650 E. Wooster St., requested a series of variances for the construction of new signage. They included:
• To construct a pylon sign, which would encroach 9 feet into the 25 foot maximum front yard setback and exceed the 25-foot maximum height limit by 4.5 feet
• To construct a high-rise pylon sign, which would exceed the 112 square foot maximum size by 88 square feet, exceed the 25 foot maximum height limit by 45 feet, encroach in the 25 foot front yard setback by 22.5 feet, and be off-premise
• To construct a total of nine signs, which would exceed the maximum number of three signs per business by six signs
• For the total signage aggregate to be 539 square feet, which would exceed the 336 maximum total aggregate for outdoor signage by 203 square feet.
Jonathan Wocher, of Cincinnati, who said he is partnering with Rob Sweet, represented Speedway at Tuesday’s meeting. He attended remotely.
Wocher said Speedway had purchased the former BP gas station adjacent to the current Speedway and plans to demolish the existing buildings and build a new 4,600-square-foot Speedway store.
Addressing the first request, Wocher argued that none of the pylon signs currently on the property meet the setback requirement and said that if it had to be located 25 feet back “it would be difficult for the signs to be seen, especially with the streetscape improvements that we are making in that location.”
The board approved that request by a vote of 5-2, with Hess and Nathan Eberly voting no.
In discussing the second request, Wocher said that currently BP and Speedway each have a high-rise pylon sign.
“They’re each 70 feet tall and they’re each 200 square feet. Our plan would be to remove the one on the Speedway property behind the Speedway store,” and then replace the BP sign with a new Speedway sign.
The current BP sign is visible from Interstate 75.
“We’re replacing two high-rise signs with one, of the same size and height,” Wocher said.
Hess, discussing signage generally, said that she keeps “going back to the Visioning Task Force, and we spend five months discussing signs, housing, etc. And what came out of that report, I don’t know if people remember that, was that East Wooster is so cluttered and inconsistent. Signs should be addressed. And, to my knowledge, I haven’t seen any signs come down until now, the BP sign.”
“At some point,” she said later, of businesses generally, “we want you, but we want you to respect our ordinances and our rules.”
Eberly also said he recalled the task force report, and said “there’s the worry of what does that corridor look like.” He noted the creation of roundabouts in the area, and that new zoning laws are in the works for the city.
“That’s why I (voted) ‘no’ on the first one,” he said, because “I think we’re setting ourselves up for nothing to be done, because once we set up these variances, it’s there.”
Member Chris Ostrowski said that under the plan Speedway was taking down a sign and a vacant station.
“With business comes signage,” Member Hobart Johnson said. “That’s part of marketing. Nevertheless, this cleans up” some of the signs currently there.
The board passed the request 6-1, with Hess voting no.
The final two variance requests were considered together.
Wocher told the board that, currently on the property, there are 14 signs.
“We’re proposing what the city is calculating to be nine signs. The pylon sign that we asked about on the first application is counted as three signs” because it contains three panels.
“We’re asking for nine signs, that would be three on the pylon, the one high-rise sign that we just talked about, and the store would have one signs on it, then the canopy would have four signs,” Wocher said.
He said the current site has approximately 778 square feet of signage.
“We’re reducing that sign area by approximately 203 square feet, and so we think that the variance is justified by the reduction in the number and the reduction in the area,” Wocher said.
The requests were approved unanimously.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Unanimously approved a request by Glenna Ralston, 628 Cedar Lane, to construct a 14-foot by 21-foot addition, which would encroach 14 feet into the 30 foot required rear yard setback from the property line to the east.
• Unanimously approved a request by Justin Marx, on behalf of BG Beerworks, 322 N. Grove St., to allow the expansion of indoor seating for the existing microbrewery without providing the required number of parking spaces.
• Unanimously approved the request of Josh and Tonya Haylett, 1405 Kensington Blvd., to construct a 12-foot by 24-foot in-ground swimming pool, which would encroach 11 feet into the 35 foot required front yard setback from the property line to the east.