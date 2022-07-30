Spain Energy Saver

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a news conference at the Moncloa palace in Madrid, Spain, Friday, July 29, 2022. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is asking government officials and people working in the private sector to save energy by giving up neckties. He appeared at a news conference in an open-necked white shirt and blue shirt. Sánchez explained he dressed less formally not as a nod to the casual Friday custom but to curb utility use. (Eduardo Parra/Europa Press via AP)

 Eduardo Parra

MADRID (AP) — Spain's leader has proposed an energy-saving move that many men have already embraced.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has asked government officials and people working in the private sector to save energy by giving up wearing neckties at work.

