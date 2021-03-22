At 1 p.m. Friday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a ditch fire on U.S. 6 at Range Line Road.
The Weston Township Fire Department responded.
According to the department’s Facebook page, a passing motorist and a state wildlife officer stopped and were able to knock down most of the fire prior to arrival.
Firefighters sprayed down the entire area to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.
The likely cause of the fire was a cigarette that was not disposed of properly, according to the post.