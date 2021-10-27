Residents and homeowners have been invited to a Thursday meeting to hear about a Sugar Ridge/Mercer roads sanitary sewer project.
Information at Thursday’s meeting will include the necessity and design of the project. It will also include the allocation of costs in the form of a debt charge depending on grant funding received and the project’s final costs.
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees will discuss the issue at 7:30 a.m. in the board room, 125600 Middleton Pike.
Information will include the necessity and design of the project. It will also include the allocation of costs in the form of a debt charge depending on grant funding received and the project’s final costs.
If the trustees approve the recommendations, a resolution of necessity will be passed and the district will proceed with the project by mailing notifications to all affected property owner(s). This letter will include the estimated monthly cost range per property owner.
The public may attend in person or join the meeting via Zoom by typing the following link in the browser: https://bit.ly/3qixpaW
Use Password: 664391 at the prompt.
The meeting can also be listened to by dialing 1-301-715-8592.
When prompted, use ID: 876 8469 6892 and Password: 664391.
The system will allow the public to listen to the meetings, but cannot accommodate audience participation. Any individuals who have questions or concerns that they would like addressed by the board are urged to submit their questions in advance of the meeting to: publicinfo@nwwsd.org.
The district has a dedicated website page for this project: https://www.nwwsd.org/sugarridge