MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has announced it's canceling its high school's football season after obtaining a video that allegedly showed hazing among team members.

The Middletown Area School District earlier this month had announced an investigation into what it called a "disturbing and upsetting" Aug. 11 cellphone video showing hazing. The head football coach resigned within days of the video surfacing and Lower Swatara Township police were contacted, officials said.

0
0
0
0
0