The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s maintenance department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants beginning Tuesday through May 15.
Testing will be performed on hydrants in the area on U.S. 23 out of Fostoria north to the Charter Steel facility. Testing will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Residents may experience rusty water during this period and should run tap water prior to using water for laundry purposes. Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained through the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office located at 12560 Middleton Pike, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Customers may call 419-354-9090 ext. 170 or 877-354-9090 (toll free) if they have any questions or need rust removing chemicals.