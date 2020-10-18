GRAND RAPIDS - The Northwestern Water and Sewer District opened its of its 12th WaterShed location in Northwest Ohio.
The District, the Wood County Commissioners, Washington Township Trustees, clean-water partners Industrial Fluid Management and Obe’s Country Store celebrated with a socially-distanced event featuring the District’s mascot, Drippy.
The new WaterShed is located at the corner of Ohio 65 and Ohio 235, near Obe’s Country Store.
A WaterShed is a stand-alone building owned by the District that houses a reverse-osmosis, 9-step water treatment system and provides perfect tasting purified drinking water at a low price. The cost is 25 cents per gallon or $1 for five gallons.
Over a decade ago, the District began building WaterSheds as an alternative source of drinking water for residents in rural Wood County on private well systems with poor well water quality.
“We have many high-quality public water systems in our region, but there is a demand for water with additional filtration at a low cost, especially for those who drink well water," said District President Jerry Greiner.
Since inception, total WaterShed sales have exceeded the $1.5 million. The income is used to maintain the properties and then invested back into the District’s operational budget.