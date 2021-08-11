Bowling Green Council unanimously approved three measures – including two time-sensitive ordinances involving an expansion at Wood Bridge Business Park – during a special meeting held Tuesday.
Council voted 7-0 to approve the two ordinances authorizing Utilities Director Brian O’Connell to execute and complete property purchase agreements with R.J. Carpenter Family Limited Partnership and Scannell Properties Inc. regarding property in Wood Bridge Business Park. The board of public utilities considered the matter during a meeting on Monday.
“This is for property located adjacent to Wood Bridge Business Park,” Municipal Administrator Lori Tretter wrote in a legislative package document prepared for council, “and has been identified as part of the expansion of the business park. It is made up of 10 acres of city-owned land and an additional 40 acres on which the city has an option to purchase since 2017.”
One ordinance allowed the city to exercise its option and purchase the land from the R.J. Carpenter Family Limited Partnership, and the second allowed the city to execute a real estate purchase agreement with Scannell for the property.
According to information from O’Connell provided to the BPU in advance of their Monday meeting, “Kati Thompson, executive director of BG Economic Development, was contacted by Scannell Properties, a national development firm, searching for approximately 50 acres in Bowling Green near I-75.”
Thompson subsequently assisted the city in negotiating a purchase agreement with Scannell for the land, subject to the approval of the BPU and council. Scannell has agreed to buy the 50 acres for $2.25 million, with Carpenter receiving $1.425 million “in accordance with the 2017 purchase option for his 40 acres,” O’Connell wrote.
O’Connell noted that “we do not know the exact end uses or the proposed project but we believe it is related to the distribution industry. The developer has indicated the building would be approximately 100,000 (square feet), create approximately 200 jobs, and they are interested in being near I-75. If it is distribution related, the size and scale of this building will be much smaller than other distribution facilities that have been constructed in Rossford or near North Baltimore.”
Council was requested to give three readings to both ordinances and adopt them as emergency measures – meaning they would go into effect immediately, instead of the usual 30-day implementation period, “as a timely transaction is important to this economic development opportunity,” Tretter wrote.
Council additionally voted 7-0 to approve a resolution accepting the terms of the OneOhio Subdivision Settlement, pursuant to the OneOhio Memorandum of Understanding and consistent with the terms of the July 21, 2021 National Opioid Settlement Agreement.
According to the legislative package document, last week council was sent information about the necessity for a special meeting regarding legislation concerning the Ohio-specific Opioid Proposed Settlement.
“This settlement is tied to the National Prescribed Opioid Proposed Settlement,” Tretter wrote. “This settlement is tied to the National Prescription Opioid Litigation with settlement funding for state and local subdivisions to help abate the on-going opioid epidemic. Ohio is participating in the settlement, thus making local governments eligible to receive these funds.”
The OneOhio plan “is a mechanism to distribute opioid litigation settlement funds to local governments,” Tretter continued. “After reviewing materials from Attorney General (Dave) Yost’s office and the previously mentioned materials from the Ohio Municipal League, it is recommended that the City of Bowling Green participate in the settlement.”
She noted that information on the settlement and the legislation was not released until after council’s Aug. 2 meeting, “and the requested date to declare participation” is Friday.
It’s not yet clear how much money the city could receive.
“Determination of settlement amounts is complex and will depend on numerous factors that will likely unfurl in the months ahead,” Tretter wrote. “The OneOhio plan has a structured system to determine amounts based on the settlement amount, the number of participating political subdivisions, and previous participation in litigation”; she noted that the city had not previously participated in litigation.
“Knowing how many political subdivisions are participating is an important element for the Ohio Attorney General’s team,” Tretter wrote, “and, therefore,” council was requested to give three readings to the legislation. Resolutions go into effect immediately after passage.
According to Clerk of Council Kay Scherreik, council went into executive session for approximately 10 minutes prior to voting on the measures for the purpose of discussing the purchase or sale of property.