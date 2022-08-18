Union Pacific Disability Lawsuits

Terrence Hersey sits for a portrait at his home Friday, June 17, 2022, in South Holland, Ill. Hersey underwent extensive rehabilitation for a stroke in 2015, before his doctors eventually cleared him to return to work in 2016. But Union Pacific decided without ever having a doctor examine him that the stroke made him unfit to work for the railroad. Union Pacific has already lost three lawsuits over the way it dismisses employees with health conditions because of safety concerns, and the prospect of hundreds more similar lawsuits, including Hersey's case, looms over the railroad. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — After Terrence Hersey had a stroke on the way home from his railroad job in 2015, he underwent months of therapy to learn how to put words together in sentences and learn to walk again. He had to relearn how to get in and out of a car and how to dress himself before his doctors eventually cleared him to return to work with no restrictions.

That recommendation wasn't good enough for Union Pacific. The railroad decided after reviewing Hersey's records — but without a doctor's examination — that he was unfit for his job overseeing inspections of stationary railcars in Chicago because of the risk he would become incapacitated.

