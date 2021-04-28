Bowling Green Council’s Community Improvement Committee on Thursday voted on a series of recommendations for a proposed rental inspection ordinance.
As of Thursday, the committee has held at total of 12 meetings focusing on the rental licensing, registration, and inspection issues. They were assigned to work on the topic in January of 2020, but a hiatus in their work from April 2020 until November was caused by the pandemic. This month, council introduced a portion of the legislation that would create a rental registration program, which was forwarded on to them from the committee.
Thursday’s focus was on legislation that would create a rental inspection program.
Among its provisions, the original inspection portion of the proposed legislation would require interior and exterior inspection of rental units, which are to be conducted on a bi-annual basis in the case of exterior inspections, and yearly in the case of interior inspections for single and two-family dwellings. Multi-family rental complexes would not be required to submit an inspection of interior units, but must submit an annual fire inspection and file an exterior inspection report with the city.
Rental housing properties could, under the legislation, be approved for self-certification inspections if they met certain criteria, including that there are either no violations on the property or those violations identified were abated within 30 days; the owner and local contact representative are in compliance with other codified provisions; and that they are not delinquent on any payments to the city related to the property. However, they could also be removed from the self-certification program under certain circumstances. Self-certification of every rental housing unit on the property would be required ever calendar year on a form provided, and approved by, the zoning inspector.
Community Improvement Committee Chair John Zanfardino said Thursday that this draft of legislation, provided by the city administration, focused largely on a self-inspection concept, and that during its previous meeting the committee had been discussing adding some element of third-party or external inspections.
“I guess the key thing for me,” he said, “was it seemed all three of us felt there needed to be some degree of inspections other than self-report.”
Zanfardino noted he had previously suggested 20% random inspections, and that member Jeff Dennis had previously suggested universal inspections. Zanfardino opined that Dennis’ proposal would end up going beyond the scope of the committee’s initial initial assignment, in that it could end up creating a new position and a bureaucracy.
Member Bill Herald suggested that there be random and targeted inspections, with a percentage split between them. Dennis explained that his quandary with random inspections was their unpredictability, and noted that such third-party inspections could run several hundred dollars each.
“It’s just hard for me to imagine how that would not fall into the overly burdensome trap that you guys have set out to try and avoid,” he said. “That was my reason for trying to find a way to bring as much of that in-house as possible.”
Discussion included the possibility of an annual registration fee that could be used to as a means of paying for inspections, as well as a neighborhood enhancement fund. Herald noted that the administration was looking into the potential for such a fund.
Dennis later said that he would be happy with mandatory disclosure to tenants at the point of signing signing their lease with information available to them about their rights.
“They are looking for ways to give back to the community and bring more people to Bowling Green to improve our city’s image,” Dennis said about landlords. “I’m not convinced that maybe they would not consider something like that.”
Zanfardino noted that consultants’ reports have stated that the town is declining.
“I’ve been here a long time, other people have been here even longer, and they have seen decline in their property values and their neighborhoods,” he said. “So again, it’s not about demonizing, it’s about joining the world of oversight and starting to regulate this a bit.”
Zanfardino spoke of looking at moving on to council a recommendation for adding in random and targeted inspections.
“I think that to have exclusively a self-inspection scheme is basically to do nothing, and kick the can down the road,” he said, adding that he didn’t “mean to be squelching new ideas or new directions.”
After additional discussion, Zanfardino moved that they recommend to council that 10% of third-party inspections per year be split between random and targeted inspections. The motion passed 2-1, with Herald dissenting on the 10% figure.
“I’d like to leave it … unspecified and let the administration come up with something,” Herald said.
The committee also unanimously passed two suggestions by Herald: first, that third-party inspectors approved by the city need not be American Society of Home Inspectors certified; and second, adding language clarifying that initial inspections referenced in the legislation for self-certification were to be self-inspections.
The committee further unanimously approved a recommendation by Zanfardino that proposed checklists used for self-audits include spaces for signatures from one or more prospective tenants.
Dennis, with a later amendment from Herald, also moved that self-inspections that are annual and ongoing be conducted anytime there is a change in tenant, or every three years, whichever is earliest. This was also approved unanimously.
The committee is to meet next on May 13 at 5:30 p.m., with a focus on inspection checklist.