WESTON — A new disc golf course will be flying into the village this summer.
“People who do it are pretty passionate about it. We’ve had it on our radar for a long time,” Mayor Jeremy Schroeder said. “Obviously we could have just put it in for our community, but it’s kind of unique enough that people will seek it out. It’s a good way to get other people coming into our community and patronizing our businesses.”
The tentative nine hole course layout was approved by the parks and recreation board on April 21 and the baskets are ready to be installed. A final informal test run of the course will take place on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Alumni Park.
“We’ll be doing the play through and discuss tweaks, as well as a foliage strategy. We think it’s important. Everyone involved is going to bring discs and play the whole course, as they normally would, so we can make it challenging and interesting,” Schroeder said.
He encouraged anyone interested in trying the staked out course, helping out or just giving feedback, to meet the group at the basketball courts.
The installation is a two-phase project. The baskets are expected to be fully installed by mid June, with temporary markers for the tee-off areas. The second phase will be installation of permanent concrete tee-off areas.
“We plan on pouring concrete bases. We think we have the budget for that. The concrete tee-off areas at some courses are better, than just grass. It’s a super even surface. So we are planning on doing that. We want to make it a good course,” Schroeder said.
He added they will also be planting trees and other obstacles, as well as installing official signage.
Schroeder said that there are clubs in Wood County, but there wasn’t any particular group that was pushing it.
The parks and recreation board approved the new course in November and Schroeder said that over the two budgets that the project will span they are working with $5,000.
“We started to stake things off, so we’re moving right along,” Schroeder said. “We’re totally open to input, if anyone has any input. We’ve had a small group of people who are interested in disc golf show up for that process so far.”
There has been interest from some local dog walkers.
“While you do want to develop the area with a fairway in mind, disc golf is super passive,” Schroeder said. “The baskets take up very little space. Is communal the right word? It’s a shared space. So other activities can absolutely go on there as well.”