Disaster declaration expands, could help more Ohio farmers

Posted: Saturday, August 3, 2019 9:20 pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio governor's office says farmers in four more counties may be eligible for federal aid from the U.S. Department of Agriculture after heavy rains and flooding hindered spring planting and led to production losses.

A previous disaster designation from the U.S. agriculture secretary meant farm operations in 40 counties could be considered for help through the Farm Service Agency. Gov. Mike DeWine says there were sufficient production losses to add Fulton, Morrow, Union and Williams counties to the list.

Saturday, August 3, 2019 9:20 pm.

