Parklets, or “dining decks,” may soon become a feature of downtown Bowling Green businesses.
On Monday, council introduced legislation that would permit and regulate the dining and retail spaces.
“The actual ordinance itself … is pretty straightforward,” said Councilwoman Rachel Phipps during Monday’s meeting. “The actual work has been done by the city coming up with all the design standards for what will hopefully be our new parklet program.”
A draft of a Parklet Permit General Provisions document provided to council in their legislative package noted that parklets – also called dining decks – “will allow downtown merchants to use the city parking in front of their businesses as dining and retail space. Parklets are intended to be aesthetic improvements to the streetscape. Located in the parking lane adjacent to the curb, they are designed as an extension of the sidewalk.
“They should be open, inviting spaces,” the document continues, “with multiple points of access along the curbside edge. It is our hope that this Parklet Program will expand the space available for outdoor dining, help to retain jobs during this time when social distancing remains so critical, increase the visibility of our downtown businesses, and encourage our community to head downtown to shop, dine, and explore.”
The document proposes that a parklet could not occupy more than two parking spaces at any time, and there would only be four approved parklet locations per block. It also goes into specifics regarding standards for parklet features including portable unvented fuel-fired heaters, planters and other elements, as well as installation, maintenance and removal.
According to the legislative package document, “a parklet permit fee will not be charged in 2021 in alignment with Mayor (Mike) Aspacher’s emergency declaration and waiving of similar fees for business permits that support improved health actions such as outdoor dining. The city’s fee schedule is typically updated in September each year to go into effect the following year. Discussion of permit fee and amount can be done at that time.”
It also noted that Phipps has worked with Downtown BG on the proposal.
The legislation was given its first and second reading during Monday’s meeting, and the emergency clause was adopted, meaning that, once approved, the ordinance would go into effect at the earliest date allowed by law “to allow for installation to occur and provide benefit for Downtown BG this spring/summer/fall.”
Also at the meeting, council:
• Heard from Aspacher, who highlighted the fact that April is Fair Housing Month. He noted that on Friday he presented a proclamation on the subject to the Human Relations Commission, and he read portions of the proclamation during Monday’s meeting.
“This is something of longstanding tradition in Bowling Green,” he said of the city’s recognition of Fair Housing Month, “and certainly very important during this month that we take the time to recognize those protections and those values that are important to all of us.”
• Approved the appointment of Anna Brown to the HRC for a three-year term ending May 31, 2024.