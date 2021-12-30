The Wood County Planning Commission has decided the future of a private dike that been directing damaging floodwaters into neighboring Buttonwood Park.
The decision is not necessarily in the favor of the park district, as the original mound will remain, but the size of that mound is currently unknown, said Denny Parish, Wood County Park District board member.
“They granted the variance, which was a surprise for us, but the claim was that the dike was built on a mound that was there, so they ordered the dike be lowered to the level where the original mound was,” Parish said. “They have until the end of June to correct this, and that’s a pretty aggressive time schedule. … This will not involve taxpayer money at all.”
The park district position is that the dike forces floods and the related ice and other debris into the park, causing problems for park improvements. The park was first heavily damaged by ice jams in 2015. The park was again damaged by ice in February 2019.
River Hollow Farms put in the dike to avoid substantial ice damage that it also sustained.
Parish has been the commissioner following the case because of his background as a retired judge.
He added that the only expense to the park district is legal costs, for which there is counsel on retainer that is an annual expense.
He said that an engineer will have to be brought in to cut into the dike to determine that original level. The process is similar to determining a tree’s age by using the rings in the trunk.
“They are going to have to truck out all the debris that was brought in there, which I assume is going to be an expensive proposition,” Parish said. “That’s a lot of fill and they cannot leave it in the floodplain. They have to remove it and it’s going to a costly proposition.”
Previous estimates of the size had the highest point of the mounding to be approximately 12 feet tall, and Parish is guessing, based on the court discussion, that there will be about the top 5 feet of that removed, for the entire length, of an estimated 30 feet.
“I think what will influence us in the future, as to whether we would appeal this to the court of common pleas, is how high they determine that original mound to be. If they determine it to be only two, three or even four feet, and the dike is 10 to 11 feet, they will have to remove 6-7 feet of fill. I have not discussed it with the rest of the commissioners, but my guess is that we would not appeal,” Parish said. “I think we would have a hard time winning on appeal, beyond what we got yesterday.”
He said that if the original mound were more than 6 feet high then the current problems at Buttonwood Park would likely continue.
“It’s still going to have that same effect. Water’s going to come gushing through the Williams field, left of Hull Prairie Road, hit the dike, run down into the park and the debris that comes with it will come down into the park, and that’s problematic for us,” Parish said.
He described the landscape as being bowl-shaped, with the the low area turned into a spot for exercising horses. One side of that bowl is built up with the dike. The Maumee River flood waters flow across a field and then get diverted into the park property that is at a lower level than the horse farm.
“Our concern is that when you created the dike a dam was created that will push the water down toward Buttonwood Park, instead of onto the horse farm,” Parish said. “The stable, and the barn, all this land, all of Buttonwood, all of the horse farm, are in the floodplain.”