Picking up where they left off before the coronavirus pandemic started, the Wood County Commissioners are considering moving forward on the next phase of a stormwater utility program.
A stormwater utility program would cover the drainage system for the county, primarily including township property. Some other municipalities are interested in the concept, including Perrysburg. Instead of petitioning ditch maintenance, the utility would collect taxes for regular maintenance.
“We were going to do this last year, before COVID hit,” said Wood County Engineer John Musteric at Tuesday’s meeting. “I think we need to do this next phase, and so the commissioners can decide whether or not to push this thing through to adopt or let it go.
“All the ditches run into the Maumee River or the Lake (Lake Erie), so it’s inevitable. Something has to happen.”
Musteric was referring to Maumee watershed run-off that flows into Lake Erie, which is increasingly targeted by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for clean-up.
County Administrator Andrew Kalmar estimated that as much as 90% of the county ditch system is maintained by the county, with approximately 685 miles, of 3,000 miles, currently under some level of maintenance.
Kevin Laughlin, stormwater coordinator with the engineer’s office, said that the first phase was a feasibility study meant to determine where Wood County was with stormwater.
The second phase would be a two-year plan for drainage.
The first phase cost the county $40,000 and the second would be $49,000. Phase 1 was completed 18 months ago.
The actual study would be conducted by Environmental Rate Consultants, engineering specialists in stormwater.
ERC President John Damico estimated that gathering the data for phase 2 would might take as much as six months.
“Ditch maintenance could be phased out in favor of a stormwater utility,” Laughlin said.
The concept was compared to the Northwestern Water and Sewer District. Stormwater sewers are different from the sanitary sewer that is part of the district.
“So the water and sewer district provides drinking water and sanitary sewer, where you flush your toilet,” Damico said. “Stormwater is when the rainwater comes down. The water drains in your ditches. It’s completely different. It’s all rainwater and it has to be managed. There’s flooding. There’s also water quality regulations, the US EPA, the Congress, back in 1972, said that all the waterways in the United States have to be clean.
“The best example, of why it has to be managed, is with gas stations, or when you change your oil and spill a little bit of it on your driveway. That water does not go to a wastewater treatment plant. That water goes directly to the rivers and the creeks … the pesticides from the farmers.”
He further explained that while the water and sewer district’s sanitary sewer water is first cleansed at a water treatment plant, stormwater does not get any cleansing.
The cost to landowners is currently unknown, but the current county ditch maintenance program has an annual budget of approximately $100,000 and the rough estimate for a stormwater utility district is $2.6 million.
Musteric and Damico each stressed that the county is not interested in double dipping on ditch maintenance petition costs. If a landowner is currently paying a maintenance fee, then there would not be a stormwater utility district fee.
Musteric strongly recommended the commissioners to go ahead with the phase 2, because it will determine both budgetary needs and the costs for land owners. Once those estimates are known a meeting asking for public input could be done.
No action was taken by the commissioners.