COLUMBUS, Ohio — The next Ohioans who will be able to get a coronavirus vaccine are those age 65 and older and people who work in schools.
At Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine said the goals of Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution are to save lives and for schools to be fully open by March 1.
“Ohioans in the 65 and older category make up just under 87% of COVID deaths. This is a stunning number, and it’s critical that we protect our older Ohioans,” DeWine said.
In the next phase, vaccines will be available to those who choose to receive them who are 65 years or older or those living with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders.
Additionally, adults working in Ohio’s schools will have the option to receive the vaccine. This is intended to assist schools in returning to in-person learning.
Additional details about the next phase are forthcoming.
The following Phase 1A members are currently receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. This phase includes health care workers and personnel, nursing homes residents and staff, assisted living facilities residents and staff, psychiatric hospital patients and staff, people with developmental disabilities and those with mental illness who live in group homes or centers and staff at those locations, Ohio veterans homes residents and staff, and EMS responders.
The local health departments and hospitals will assist with managing mass vaccination clinics as more vaccines are shipped to Ohio.
“Ohio’s public health departments and hospitals are experts at managing mass vaccination clinics, and I am thankful we can turn to them to begin vaccinating Ohioans against COVID-19,” DeWine said.
Advanced EMTs and paramedics will assist in administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
DeWine shared two new maps from the Ohio Department of Health for tracking how severe the spread of COVID-19 is in Ohio.
The first map measures cases per capita over time. The time-lapse map is based on the list of high incidence counties and indicates the levels of spread from week to week.
The second map shows each Hospital Preparedness Region and what percent of the overall ICU patient population are COVID patients.
“At the beginning of August, we were at about 12% statewide, or 1 in 8 patients in the ICU was a COVID patient,” DeWine said. “Now, we’re at 31% or about 1 in 3 patients in the ICU are a COVID patient.”
Both maps will be updated weekly on Thursdays at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Lt. Gov. John Husted announced that the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation is distributing another 23 million Ohio-made masks to help support the state’s workforce. Shipments began in November and are expected to continue through June. In October, the BWC contracted with Buckeye Mask Company in Cleveland for 10 million masks and with Career Development and Placement Strategies, also in Cleveland, for 13 million masks.
The BWC has sent out nearly 23 million masks.