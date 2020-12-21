CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed the following bills into law.
House Bill 340, sponsored by Speaker Bob Cupp, modernizes Ohio’s petition drainage laws to better handle issues of excess water in residential and commercial properties, as well as roadways and agricultural areas.
Senate Bill 21, sponsored by Senator Matt Dolan, allows for-profit corporations to be classified as benefit corporations. Benefit corporations pursue beneficial activities in any area, such as arts, education, technology and others.
Senate Bill 40, sponsored by Senators Andrew Brenner and Rob McColley, enacts the “Forming Open and Robust University Minds (FORUM) Act.” The act protects individuals’ First Amendment rights, as well as prohibits “free speech zones” on public university campuses.
Senate Bill 201, sponsored by Senator Matt Dolan, creates an Alternative Employer Organization classification. AEOs are similar to Professional Employer Organizations, but file federal taxes differently.
Senate Bill 318, sponsored by Senators Stephanie Kunze and Sandra R. Williams, extends the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission through the end of 2021. The commission was created to recognize the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in 2020. Senate Bill 318 allows the safe rescheduling of related events and programs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.