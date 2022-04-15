COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 by his personal physician.
DeWine has been experiencing mild symptoms such as a runny nose, head ache, body aches and a sore throat.
Early Friday evening, DeWine received a monoclonal antibody treatment.
To follow COVID-19 diagnosis protocol from the Centers for Disease Control, DeWine is in quarantine.
First Lady Fran DeWine is experiencing no symptoms and has tested negative.
Both DeWines are fully vaccinated, each having received the two-dose vaccination and a booster shot.