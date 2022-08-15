Ohio State Highway Patrol Col. Charles “Chuck” Jones

State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, congratulates newly promoted Ohio State Highway Patrol Col. Charles “Chuck” Jones after administering his oath of office, while State Rep. Kevin D. Miller, R-Newark, left, looks on during a ceremony, Thursday at the patrol’s academy in Columbus. Jones, who began his career with the patrol in 1994 as a graduate of 126th Academy Class, becomes the patrol’s 20th Superintendent after being appointed following the retirement of Col. Richard Fambro.

 supplied photo

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the appointment of the new superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Lieutenant Colonel Charles A. Jones will assume the responsibilities of the superintendent of the patrol and will be promoted to the rank of colonel. Jones will replace the outgoing superintendent, Col. Richard Fambro, who will retire after 32 years.

